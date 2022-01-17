Ferreira, from Grêmio, is Flamengo’s target; see the amount of the termination fine

Credit: Disclosure / SILVIO AVILA / GETTY IMAGES

With the real possibility of losing Michael to Arab football, Flamengo’s board is already preparing internally for possible replacements for the sector. This week, Al Hilal presented an astronomical proposal to sign the 25-year-old forward.

The first investment was around US$ 8 million, around R$ 45 million. At first, payment would be made in cash to take Michael away permanently. The millionaire figures, however, did not convince Flamengo, which refused. The information was initially published by the newspaper ‘O Dia’.

The decision came after internal debates between the technical committee and the board, who understand that the values ​​presented would be below ideal. The tendency is for a new onslaught to be made. Fearing a new ‘money truck’, Flamengo is already monitoring some alternatives. One of them is Ferreirinha, from Grêmio.

According to the profile ‘Flazoeiro’, on Twitter, Ferreirinha is a name well evaluated internally. However, it will not be the easiest task to take the young man out of the gaucho club. This is because Ferreira’s termination fine is 8 million euros, around R$ 51 million.

The harassment on top of the attacker has been recurrent. In the last transfer window, Ferreira was targeted by Al-Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, and Atlanta United, from the MLS.

READ TOO:

Exit? Bruno Henrique’s agent opens the game about the Flamengo striker

Flamengo’s desire, Salcedo makes an enigmatic post and stirs fans

Flamengo target, Salcedo may have another fate in the ball market

Sao Paulo or Flamengo? Toronto makes decision on Soteldo’s future

Fla makes contact with Douglas Costa and player makes decision for 2022