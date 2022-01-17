FIFA delivers The Best this Monday; Lewandowski is favorite in Globo’s newsroom | international football

FIFA announces this Monday the winner of the award for the best player in the world for the 2020/21 season. Lewandowski, Messi and Salah are the finalists at The Best, which will have a ceremony without an audience in Zurich, Switzerland.

+ Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso and Sam Kerr compete for the best player in the world at Fifa The Best

The ge follows the awards live from 15:00 (Brasília time)

Before the official decision, the ge asked 50 journalists from Globo’s newsroom who should win the coveted award. In a very close dispute with Messi – who won more votes for the first place -, Lewandowski won the score. Salah took third (see below).

+ See the numbers of each competitor in the season

Salah, Messi and Lewandowski compete for The Best — Photo: Art Editor

+ Check out ge’s monthly tracking in all categories

Points in the Globo newsroom’s vote for The Best

First on each list gets 5, second gets 3 and third gets 1

source: ge

Bayern Munich’s number 9 was the winner of The Best 2019/20. With this nomenclature, the award has been awarded since 2016. Cristiano Ronaldo has won it twice, and Modric and Messi once each. The Argentine won the 2021 Ballon d’Or and has five other best in the world awards under his belt.

FIFA’s best in the world

awardsPlayer
6Lionel Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019)
5Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017)
3Zidane (1998, 2000 and 2003) and Ronaldo (1996, 1997 and 2002)
twoRonaldinho Gaucho (2004 and 2005)
1Lewandowski (2020), Modric (2018), Kaká (2007), Cannavaro (2006), Figo (2001), Rivaldo (1999), George Weah (1995), Romário (1994), Roberto Baggio (1993), Van Basten ( 1992) and Lothar Matthäus (1991)

The evaluation period stipulated by FIFA runs from October 2020 to August 2021. The voting includes coaches and captains representing national teams, journalists and the public.

Globo newsroom votes for The Best

1st2nd3rd
Alexandre LozettiMessiLewandowskiSalah
Ana Thais MatosMessiLewandowskiSalah
André RizekMessiLewandowskiSalah
Barbara CoelhoMessiLewandowskiSalah
Gaius MacielMessiLewandowskiSalah
Caio RibeiroMessiLewandowskiSalah
Caique AndradeMessiLewandowskiSalah
Carlos Eduardo LinoLewandowskiSalahMessi
Cassius PigletSalahMessiLewandowski
Cauê RademakerMessiLewandowskiSalah
Conrado SantanaMessiLewandowskiSalah
dancingLewandowskiSalahMessi
Daniel MundimLewandowskiMessiSalah
Edson VianaLewandowskiSalahMessi
Eduardo RodriguesLewandowskiSalahMessi
Eric FariaMessiLewandowskiSalah
Everaldo MarquesMessiLewandowskiSalah
Felipe SchmidtLewandowskiSalahMessi
Gabriela RibeiroMessiLewandowskiSalah
GraphiteLewandowskiMessiSalah
Gustavo VillaniLewandowskiSalahMessi
Henrique GuidiLewandowskiSalahMessi
Igor RodriguesMessiLewandowskiSalah
Jader RochaSalahMessiLewandowski
Joanna de AssisMessiLewandowskiSalah
Jorge NathanLewandowskiMessiSalah
JuniorLewandowskiSalahMessi
Lédio CarmonaSalahLewandowskiMessi
Luciano MelloLewandowskiMessiSalah
Luis RobertoMessiLewandowskiSalah
Marcelo RaedMessiLewandowskiSalah
Marcos FelipeMessiLewandowskiSalah
Magno NavarroMessiLewandowskiSalah
Nadja MauadLewandowskiMessiSalah
Paulo Cesar VasconcellosLewandowskiMessiSalah
PedrinhoMessiLewandowskiSalah
Pedro MorenoMessiLewandowskiSalah
petkovicMessiLewandowskiSalah
Priscila CarvalhoLewandowskiMessiSalah
PVCMessiLewandowskiSalah
Raphael De AngeliLewandowskiMessiSalah
Raphael ZarkoMessiLewandowskiSalah
Renata MendonçaSalahMessiLewandowski
Ricardo BereicoaLewandowskiMessiSalah
Rodrigo CerqueiraLewandowskiSalahMessi
Rodrigo LoisMessiLewandowskiSalah
Sergio Xavier FilhoSalahLewandowskiMessi
Thiago BenevenutteMessiLewandowskiSalah
Tiago MedeirosSalahLewandowskiMessi
Coughing grandsonMessiLewandowskiSalah

Times each was cited by position:

  • Lewandowski: 18 times 1st; 29 times 2nd; three times 3rd
  • Messi: 26 times 1st; 12 times 2nd; 12 times 3rd
  • Salah: six times 1st; nine times 2nd; 35 times 3rd

In addition to the award for the best player in men’s football, FIFA also announces the best player, the best coaches, the best goalkeeper and the best goalkeeper. The winner of the Puskás award for the most beautiful goal will also be known. Check out the other names in the contest:

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Donnarumma (Milan-PSG)
  • Mendy (Chelsea)
  • Neuer (Bayern Munich)
  • Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
  • Roberto Mancini (Italy)
  • Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Puskas Award (Best Goal)

  • Erik Lamela (Tottenham/Sevilla)
  • Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)
  • Mehdi Taremi (Porto)
  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)
  • Christiane Endler (PSG)
  • Stephanie Labbe (PSG)

Best Coach – Women’s Football

  • Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)
  • Emma Hayes (Chelsea)
  • Sarina Wiegman (Dutch team and England team)

FIFA The Best World Cup Trophy — Photo: REUTERS/Valeriano Di Domenico

