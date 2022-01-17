Financial market sees 5.09% inflation and 0.29% GDP growth in 2022

After inflation of 10.06% in Brazil in 2021, the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, the financial market now estimates an increase of 5.09% for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022, above the 5 .03% previously projected.

The same goes for the 2023 IPCA, whose estimates were raised from 3.36% to 3.40%. This is what the Focus report, released by the Central Bank (BC) on Monday morning (17), shows.

Amid strong inflationary pressure, economists see the benchmark interest rate ending this year at 11.75% a year and the next at 8.00% a year, unchanged from last week.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, economists consulted by the monetary authority see a slight growth of 0.29% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, compared to an estimate of 0.28% in the previous survey. As for 2023, the bets are on a 1.75% expansion of activity, above the 1.70% previously projected.

Finally, the market maintained its projections for the dollar in 2022, at R$5.60, and raised those for 2023, from R$5.45 to R$5.46.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related