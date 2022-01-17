Find out how the custody of Scooby and Luana Piovani’s children will be during BBB22

posted on 01/17/2022 09:58



(Credit: Reproduction Instagram @cintiadicker)

The custody of Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani’s children, Dom, Ben and Liz, turns and moves gains prominence in the media, due to the exposure of problems that the two make on social networks. Now, with the entry of the surfer in the BBB22, the topic comes up again. The question that does not want to be silent is: how will the custody of the boys be during their father’s participation in the reality show?

Model Cintia Dicker, Pedro’s current wife, ended the mystery by answering exactly that question in an interactive activity with her followers on Instagram. In a video published in the stories, she says that Pedro and Luana “had a conversation” in which “everything was resolved”.

Cintia revealed that at that moment the children were with her. “They’re with me now, then they go to her and then they come back to me. It’s all right,” he explained.

Still on her husband’s entry into the reality show, starting this monday (1/17), Cintia said that “the worst thing is now. He’s in this confinement and we can’t see him, not knowing how he is. But tomorrow (Monday)… One day to go, thank God. Let’s go upstairs, cheer for him.”

There are several chapters of this soap opera that became the custody of Luana and Scooby’s children. Less than a month ago, the actress shared that the boys would have returned from their father’s house with lice. In December of last year, she took to social media to complain that Pedro Scooby would not pay the boys’ pension. up to one gift given to Dom by Scooby in June was cause for complaint.