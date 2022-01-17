Find out how to watch the entry of participants

On Monday (17) the day of the 20 participants at the house of BBB 22. The excitement can already be seen on social media, which has been in full swing since Friday (14), the day the brothers’ names were revealed and the fans have already begun to form.

Before the live program, which will start after the soap opera a place in the sun, the public will be able to follow the entrance of the brothers and sisters in real time through the streaming service, GloboPlay. The signal will be open for subscribers to follow the first moments.

Thus, it will be possible to feel the taste of how the brothers and sisters will be inside the house at first, when alliances have not yet been formed and little groups will begin. However, only subscribers to the service will have this privilege.

For you to be part of this moment, it is possible to subscribe to the service for 19.90 monthly on the application’s website. The time for the entry of participants has not yet been defined, but it will be possible to follow everything through the website of the TV Observatory.

