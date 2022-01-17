Find out when participants with Covid enter BBB22

In the week before the start of BBB22, Globo confirmed that three members of the cast were diagnosed with Covid. Find out now when they should actually enter the most guarded house in Brazil.

According to sources, these three brothers will be able to step on the lawn for the first time on Thursday (20/1). According to columnist Fefito, one of them would be Tiago Abravanel.



3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (3) laís-medica-bbb22 Laís was the first confirmed participant of the popcorn group. She is a doctor, is 30 years old, and is from Crixás (GO)Reproduction / TV Globo 5dd21cb8-0e3c-4375-89fb-f2006f07ea76 Luciano is also a popcorn fan. Actor and dancer, he is 28 years old, and is from Florianópolis (SC) jessilane_bbb22 The third member of the popcorn group is Jessilane, a biologist from Valparaíso de Goiás. She is 26 years old and promised “not to be a plant”.TV Globo Eliezer-bbb22 Eliezer is from Volta Redonda (RJ), is 31 years old, is a designer and entrepreneur. Also in the BBB22 popcorn groupTV Globo slovenia-bbb22 Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. It’s from Popcorn!TV Globo ***lucas-bbb22 Lucas, from Vila Velha (ES), is an engineer and medical student. He is 31 years old and was cast in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***barbara-bbb22 Bárbara is one of the popcorn group. She is 29 years old, is a PR and model. Born in Novo Hamburgo (RS)TV Globo ***arthur-aguiar-bbb22 Arthur Aguiar really agreed to participate in BBB22. The actor is the first participant in the box.TV Globo ***rodrigo-bbb22 Rodrigo is 36 years old, is a commercial manager and represents São José dos Campos (SP) in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***natália-bbb22 Also from popcorn, Natália is 22 years old and is from Belo Horizonte (MG). Sister is a model and nail designerTV Globo ***vinícius-bbb22 From Ceará, Vinicius was the last of the popcorn group to be announced. In a few days, it already has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram. TV Globo ***pedroscooby-bbb22 Pedro Scooby is also in the cabin group. The surfer is 33 years old, is the father of 3 children and is the ex-husband of Luana PiovaniTV Globo ***brunna gonçalves-bbb22 Brunna is a dancer, influencer and wife of singer Ludmilla. He is 30 years old and is from Nilópolis (RJ). From the stages to the BBB22 cabin!TV Globo ***paulo andré camillo Another athlete for the BBB 22 box. Paulo André Camilo is from Santo André (SP), is 23 years old and competed in the Olympic Games TV Globo ***maria-bbb22 Featured as Verena in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, on TV Globo, Maria also goes to the BBB22 box. She is from Rio de Janeiro, is 21 years old and is an actress and singer. ***jadepicon-bbb22 It’s her! Jade Picon, 20 years old, is confirmed at BBB22. The businesswoman and influencer from São Paulo is in the reality box TV Globo f07c705f-78b6-46be-bec4-ac5a34640dab Also in the cast of Amor de Mãe, Douglas Silva will join the BBB22 cabin. The actor is from Rio de Janeiro, is 33 years old and became famous for playing the childhood of the bandit Dadinho in the film City of God.TV Globo ***linn da broken-bbb22 Linn da Quebrada is confirmed for the BBB22 cabin. Linn is 31 years old, is a singer and actress ***tiago abravanel-bbb22 Silvio Santos’ grandson is coming! Tiago Abravanel is 34 years old, is an actor and presenter, and was already highly rated for the BBB22 cabinTV Globo ***naiara azevedo Naiara Azevedo will even be at BBB22. The country singer is 32 years old, is from Farol (PR) and owner of the hit 50 reaisTV Globo 0

It is worth mentioning that these participants will only enter the reality show when they no longer have the disease.

Covid cases within the BBB22 cast

In a note issued on January 12, the broadcaster assured that none of them will be harmed in the competition. The statement also stated that Globo intends to bring infected participants into the game in an “innovative way”.

Still, the public should only find out what will actually be done when the program airs this Monday (1/17), after A Place in the Sun.



