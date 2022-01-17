Find out where Jô Soares is; Former Globo employee turns 84 today

Born on January 16, 1938, Jô Soares turns 84 this Sunday (16). Without a television attraction since 2016, when his Programa do Jô (2000-2016) came to an end on Globo, the presenter and comedian has remained out of the spotlight since the beginning of the pandemic.

In early 2020, just before the beginning of the quarantine by Covid-19 in Brazil, Jô Soares gave an interview to Provoca, da Cultura, with Marcelo Tas. It was the last time he appeared on a television studio. The chat aired in March of that year.

At the time, he denied a rumor that he had set up an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) structure in his home, but explained that he had a problem with the sciatic nerve that was chasing him. “It’s a horrible pain and it’s hard to go away. If I walk a little distance, it starts to beep. But that doesn’t deserve any ICU”, he joked.

Without social networks, the veteran tries not to be bothered by the lies that appear about him in rumors on the web. “I don’t read [com a mentira], There’s nothing to do. I don’t have Twitter, I don’t have social media,” he said.

Jo Soares today

Jô Soares appeared in the media in 2021 when he received doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first semester. In May, when he was immunized for the second time, the presenter talked to a team from Jornal Nacional at a drive-thru station and preached against denialism:

It is essential to carry out a campaign because I know that there are people who take the first dose and do not take the second, I do not understand, and there are people who do not take the vaccine. This is really a medieval thing. More vaccines for all and appreciation of science and scientists. I really just don’t get desperate because I believe a lot, a lot in Brazil, but it’s fire because every now and then a bucket of water comes along, and you see it’s a long way off.

Before the pandemic, Jô Soares was on stage in São Paulo with the play O Livro ao Vivo, in 2019. He has other projects for the theater, but they have not yet come to fruition. See below an image published by comedian Fábio Rabin, from June 2019.

off television

When asked by Tas in 2020 if he would have any sadness at being out of a talk show on television, the comedian and writer said no. “I think I managed to make my career in the right period. When I finished my show, television was already in decline. I’m not saying that in a bad sense, it’s a historical thing”, he justified.

“I’m not afraid of death, I’m afraid of being unproductive. I just hope to die ‘man, it’s over’. I was afraid of getting old when I passed 40, after 80 I’m used to it”, commented Jô Soares. See the interview below: