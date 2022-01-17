Five residents of Blumenau are drawn at Trimania; meet winners

Five residents of Blumenau were drawn at this Sunday’s Trimania, 16. The resident of the Passo Manso neighborhood Sergio Dickmann shares the prize of the 2nd draw, of R$ 11 thousand, therefore he was awarded with R$ 5.5 thousand.

Another four residents of the municipality won the 30 Giros da Sorte and took R$ 1 thousand each. In this modality, the winners are Agenor Apolinario, from Passo Manso; Cedilio Uller, from the Velha district; Curt Schulz of Progress; and Elizabeth Cristina dos Santos Farias, from Tribess.

The result is the Trimania Cap do Vale, Tijucas and region award.

Check out all the winners.

next draw

The next prize pool will take place on January 23 and the winner of the fourth draw will receive a Corolla and another R$50,000. The first draw pays BRL 10,000, the second BRL 11,000 and the third BRL 13,000. The 30 Super Giro Premiado pays BRL 1,000 for each winning bet. The value of the card is R$ 10.

Blumenau winners:

SERGIO DICKMANN
Passo Manso, Blumenau

APOLINARIO AGENT
Gloria, Blumenau

CEDILIO ULLER
Velha, Blumenau

CURT SCHULZ
Progress, Blumenau

ELIZABETH CRISTINA DOS SANTOS FARIAS
Tribess, Blumenau

