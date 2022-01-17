Flamengo defines replacement for Michael and goes to the market | Flemish | Guild | Ferreirinha | Michael

Signed in 2020 for R$ 38 million, Michael was extremely criticized in his first year at Flamengo, having participated in just 8 goals in 43 matches, very different numbers from his last season in Goiás, when he scored 16 goals and provided 5 assists.

However, in the last season of Brazilian football, with 29 participations in goals, the 25-year-old player managed to present a football similar to the one he used to demonstrate in Goiás, being even the most decisive striker of Flamengo on several occasions, which began to attract attention. from other teams.

Thus, the club received, in recent days, a proposal from Al-Hilal, of 8 million dollars, with the right to payment in cash. In reais, the values ​​correspond to almost 45 million in the current exchange rate.

Flamengo targets Ferreirinha for Michael’s spot

The club ended up refusing, but now, it seems, the Arabs have raised the proposal and Michael is already close to leaving the team, as stated by Bruno Andrade. Thus, it remains for the carioca club to go in search of a replacement and, according to the same source, it already has a defined name.

This is Ferreirinha, one of the highlights of Grêmio. The player is 23 years old and in 2021 had his best season in professional football so far, despite Grêmio’s very low collective performance. In total, the player played 52 games, with 14 goals and 13 assists.