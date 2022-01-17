Flamengo loses to Nova Iguaçu in a training game at Ninho do Urubu

With the arrival of Paulo Sousa, Flamengo prepares for pre-season. However, the beginning of Cariocão will have boys from the base. Not even Paulo Sousa will command the team in the first games of the tournament. Fabios Matias, base coach, will be the coach.

That’s because Paulo Sousa will continue preparing the main team. With that, seven players from the base are part of the professional: Wesley, Marcos Paulo, Cleiton, Ryan Luka, Andre, Matheus França and Werton. With that, the team was missing in Copinha, and Flamengo was eliminated by the West.

In preparation for the start of Cariocão, Flamengo faced Nova Iguaçu. The training game took place at Ninho do Urubu, last Saturday (15th). However, the Most Beloved was defeated 4-3.

Flamengo’s training game was accompanied by Paulo Sousa

Paulo Sousa, however, insisted on following the departure of the youngsters. After all, he can count on some pieces during the season. With that, despite the defeat, the coach was able to evaluate the young cast.

Yuri de Oliveira scored two goals, and Ryan Luka also left his own. Goalkeeper João Fernando also stood out. That’s because he saved a penalty against the red-black goal. Ramon and João Gomes were preserved from the activity.

In the case of the side, it was the pain in the posterior region of the right thigh that prevented him. That’s because in training during the week the player felt.

However, the team split into two halves. See the lineup of Fabio Matias for the 1st time:

Matheus Cunha; Wesley, Gabriel Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Lucas Gabriel; Yuri de Oliveira, Thiaguinho and Matheus França; Lazaro and Andrew.

2nd time:

João Ferdinand; Santiago, Diegão, Patrick and Alaba; Yuri and Victor Muller; Werton, Antonio and Matheus Gonçalves; Ryan Luka

