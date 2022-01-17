Flamengo owner cites ‘exit’ in enigmatic post and causes concern in the Red-Black Nation

Fla is still looking for reinforcements in the transfer market, while receiving polls and proposals from other teams

Flamengo has been working hard this pre-season, at CT Ninho do Urubu, under the command of the new coach, Paulo Sousa, aiming at the Copa Libertadores dispute in 2022. This Sunday (16), Flamengo athletes received a day off, but a specific player caused concern in the Red-Black Nation. Absolute starter, Bruno Henrique made an enigmatic post during his break citing ‘exit’, leaving the crowd apprehensive.

Through his networks, the Flamengo striker posted a photo wearing the shirt of Kevin Durant, NBA star, with the following caption: “Every exit is the entrance to another place”, wrote Bruno Henrique in the publication. No wonder, red-black fans responded to the post in a tone of distress, raising suspicions about the departure of shirt 27. However, this should not happen, since the Portuguese coach has the player for 2022.

In addition, Bruno Henrique has not received any survey or formal proposal to leave Mengão in this transfer window. It is worth remembering that the striker had his contract renewed by the red-black board in 2020, when he extended his contract with Flamengo until December 2023, stipulating a termination penalty that reaches 35 million euros, which, at the current price, is equivalent to approximately R$220 million.

However, another striker must leave Flamengo. Michael is interested in Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, which has already offered US$8 million, around R$45 million, but was rejected by Rubro-Negro. However, it is likely that the Board will accept a new offer from Arab football, as they tend to increase the value. Fla is still looking for reinforcements in the market while receiving proposals from other teams, such as Cruz Azul, from Mexico, for defender Léo Pereira.