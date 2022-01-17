Flamengo rejects Cruz Azul offer for Léo Pereira

Cruz Azul of Mexico made a proposal to Flamengo to guarantee the hiring of defender Léo Pereira, but Rubro-Negro Carioca did not take long to refuse the attack of the Mexican Club by the defender. And one of the main reasons for the decision of the board of the Carioca Club is the scarcity of options for the sector within the current squad. The team has already made it clear that it will only open negotiations on the departure of any of its defenders, if the offer is irrefutable.

According to information from “O Dia”, Cruz Azul consulted the conditions for a negotiation for the player at the beginning of the week, and even with the leadership of the Rio team showing not to be interested in opening negotiations, the Mexican Club sent a proposal in the afternoon on Friday (14) to buy the defender, but with Rubro-Negro keeping a percentage of the economic rights. According to the GE, on Saturday Mais Querido formally declined the offer.

The board of the Carioca Club is in the market precisely in search of a defender, after the departure of Bruno Viana, and the uncertainty of the situation of Rodrigo Caio, which makes a possible departure of Léo Pereira even more difficult. For the sector, the Club currently has David Luiz, Gustavo Henrique and Rodrigo Caio, the latter is in the process of recovery after undergoing two surgeries on his right knee, having recently had to undergo a puncture to remove fluid. synovial Among the options evaluated by the team are: Gabriel Noga and Cleiton, both being watched by Paulo Sousa, and Patrick, who returned from Danish football after a serious injury, and participates in the preparation led by Fábio Matias, under-20 coach.

The 25-year-old defender was revealed by Athletico Paranaense and debuted in the main team in 2013. He ended up being hired by Flamengo in 2020 and has a contract with the team until December 31, 2024. No Mais Querido played in 69 games and scored one goal. With the Rio team, he participated in the conquests of a Brazilian (2020), two state championships (20 and 21), two Supercups (20 and 21) and a South American Recopa (2020).