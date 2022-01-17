Flamengo rejects proposal from Mexican club by Léo Pereira

As expressed through the directors of the football department, the Flamengo is always open to hear proposals from any player. But this does not mean that there is “off guard” in relation to offers. For example, a recent one from Cruz Azul, from Mexico, by Léo Pereira was rejected by the board, which does not intend to negotiate the defender for the values ​​involved.

The few pieces for the sector meant that Flamengo did not even send a counter-proposal and promptly reject it. according to THROW! heard from a source in the defender’s staff, “Flamengo does not want to trade a defender at the moment, only if the offer is considerable and cannot be refused”. The initial information about the proposal was given by the newspaper “O Dia”.

In addition to Léo Pereira, Flamengo has Rodrigo Caio (who still doesn’t have a date to train without restrictions after hospital discharge), David Luiz and Gustavo Henrique.

noga, of the under-20 team and currently in the group that will start Carioca, should gain more space in the professionals, especially after Bruno Viana ended his loan period and left Fla.

About to turn 26 (on the 31st of this month), Léo Pereira has a contract with Flamengo until December 2024. He was bought from Athletico-PR for 34 million (according to the balance sheet) and has already played 69 games for the Rio de Janeiro club, where he has been since 2020 and has already won the following titles: one Brazilian, two State, two Brazilian Supercups and a South American Recopa.

In time: Flamengo has the radar on and in talks with Paulo Sousa to hire a defender at the beginning of this season.