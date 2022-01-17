Flamengo rules out negotiation with ex-Lazio defender; player is free on the market

Currently without a bond and totally free on the market, Mateo Musacchio was offered by businessmen to Flamengo. The player’s staff hoped to use his international experience as a differential to supply the current shortage of the red-black squad. However, the technical committee of the club from Rio de Janeiro and its directors preferred not even to open a negotiation with the athlete.

According to information from the portal Torcedores.com, the defender’s name was presented to Flamengo last Friday (14), but Mais Querido did not even move to seek information about the defender and denied the attack. The sheriff has been without a club since May 2021, when he left Lazio.

For the Italian club, Mateo Musacchio was hardly used, and played only five matches. His last performance was in March 2021, in the 1-0 win over Udinese. In addition to Lazio, the Argentine has already had spells at River Plate, Villarreal and Milan. The player has also played for the Argentine national team.

After the negative negotiation with Mateo Musacchio, Flamengo remains attentive to the market to look for a new defender. Currently, one of the names being speculated in the corridors of the Rubro-Negro club is Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, from Mexico, who would have been nominated by Paulo Sousa.