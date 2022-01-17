Flamengo? São Paulo? Soteldo negotiates with new club for 2022

Credit: Mauro Pimentel/Getty Images

Surveyed by great teams in Brazil such as Flamengo and São Paulo, striker Yeferson Soteldo, 24, is leaving Toronto FC, from Canada, to take on a new commitment in his career.

The Venezuelan should be involved in the negotiation that takes defender Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, from Mexico, to Toronto FC of Major League Soccer. The ex-Santos striker, however, will do the opposite and should wear the shirt of the Mexican club, according to the Círculo AM website.

Also according to the information, the player is in advanced negotiations and the agreement is pending details to officially materialize. Miguel Herrera, Tigres coach, gave the green light to the negotiation, which could happen at any moment.

Soteldo in the sights of Brazilians

The name of Soteldo was ventilated, first, as a reinforcement of São Paulo, with advanced negotiations that, however, came up against the Canadian club’s request to release the player.

Afterwards, Flamengo probed the athlete’s situation after the departure of Kenedy, who returned to Chelsea. Now, with the possibility of Michael leaving for Arab football, the Venezuelan’s name was once again discussed behind the scenes of the Rio team, but all in the field of speculation.

