Flamengo starts season with 24 players; list can grow

With players “borrowed” for the first rounds of the state, Portuguese coach has 24 athletes in the squad

THE Flamengo has not yet strengthened (inside the field) for this season. Only a few youngsters from the base went up to make up the squad, which should have reinforcements and coach Paulo Sousa made that clear in his first interviews.

The Portuguese understands that it is necessary to improve the squad for the Brasileirão and Libertadores. For the coach, in addition to improving the level, it is also necessary to strengthen the group, which today is composed of only 24 remaining members of the squad that ended last season. (See list below)

two goalkeepers: Diego Alves and Hugo Souza

six sides: Isla, Matheuzinho, Rodinei, Filipe Luís, Renê and Ramon*

four defenders: Rodrigo Caio (unavailable), Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique and David Luiz

four flywheels: Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and João Gomes*

three socks: Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Diego

five forwards: Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Pedro, Michael and Vitinho

*João Gomes and Ramon, who were already part of the professional squad, were “lent” to the group designated to dispute the first rounds of Carioca.

In addition to the two “borrowed” athletes, Rodrigo Caio (recovering from injury) and Matheuzinho (diagnosed with Covid-19), are out of training, with that, the number of players able to train has dropped to 22.

From the group that ended last season, there were: goalkeeper César, forward Kenedy and midfielder Piris da Motta. Gabriel Batista, outside the plans of the technical commission, trains separately and will leave Flamengo as soon as an interesting proposal arrives for both parties.