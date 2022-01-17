Food is an ally in the treatment against Covid-19; see what to eat – News

Brazil is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 cases, with the Ômicron variant being responsible for most of the new diagnoses. For people who have contracted the virus, nutritionist Daniel Magnoni, president of Imem (Institute of Metabolism and Nutrition), remembers that food is very important for the body to face the disease.

“Diet, more specifically nutrition, is part of Covid’s therapeutic scheme. The immune system’s response will be better depending on our nutritional balance”, says the specialist.

Magnoni explains that foods considered less nutritious are those with excess salt and carbohydrates, such as bread, pasta and sweets, as well as very fatty foods.

“Necessarily, those who have Covid do not need to reduce carbohydrates, but this reduction can help the body in general, avoiding obesity, for example. There is no direct impact, but we need to avoid hypercaloric foods and exchange for others, more nutritious and with more proteins, which help in the formation of white blood cells and antibodies.”

Another essential point during the fight against the disease is hydration, according to the specialist. In this sense, Magnoni recommends the consumption of 2 to 3 liters of water per day.

“Hydration is very important to improve the exit of the infection, if you are not hydrated, you do not cough properly, which makes it difficult to eliminate secretions”, he highlights.

To fight the infection, the nutritionist recommends some foods to be included in everyday life:

– 2 jars of unsweetened yogurt per day;

– 3 fruits a day;

– Lunch and dinner low in carbohydrates and at least 150 grams of protein (chicken, fish, meat), accompanied by vegetables, rice in moderate amounts and/or fried or boiled potatoes (in small amounts);

– 1 to 2 eggs per day;

– Around 3 liters of any liquid (water, teas and juices) per day.

According to the nutritionist, the egg is an affordable food and can be a good source of protein and minerals, helping to supply zinc to the body.

For those who do not have the disease, the specialist emphasizes the importance of healthy habits in order to prepare the body for a possible infection.

“A healthy and balanced diet should be the tonic of everyday life.”

* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Hysa Conrado