For Diego Costa to play for Corinthians, it only depends on the striker himself

Diego Costa will not be a Corinthians player only if the striker himself does not want to, or simply does not accept Timão’s offer.

The name of the candidate for shirt number 9 alvinegra was 100% approved within the club.

Sylvinho liked it, the directors didn’t have any rejection and the sponsor that intends to participate in the operation gave the approval, because he understands that Diego Costa has an image to be explored.

Not even the doubts raised about the player’s personal life and injury history are problems within Parque São Jorge.

Such as Sports Gazette anticipated, Corinthians, in principle, should offer a contract valid for two seasons, but the proposed salary will not be the same as Diego had at Galo, where he would pocket around R$ 20 million in a year.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves has insisted that he will not give up his financial responsibility to bring any player. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine the Timão rising in values.

According to Wesley Melo, CFO of Corinthians, the squad’s salary is approximately R$ 14 million per month, which represents 63% of the revenue acquired from football.

Now, everything is in Diego Costa’s hands. The 33-year-old has spent the last few weeks in Spain. A few modest European clubs expressed interest, but none of them excited. If you want to stay in Brazil, Corinthians is with open arms, as long as Diego agrees to fit in.

