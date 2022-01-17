Four residents of Brusque are drawn at Trimania; meet the winners

Four residents of Brusque were drawn at this Sunday’s Trimania, 16th. The resident of the Azambuja neighborhood Margarete Longen Assi shares the prize of the 2nd draw, of R$ 11 thousand, therefore she was awarded with R$ 5.5 thousand.

Another three residents of the municipality won the 30 Giros da Sorte and took R$ 1 thousand each. In this modality, the winners are Edgar Harasimow, resident of Dom Joaquim; Ederson Comandolli, also from Dom Joaquim; and Franciele Chorna Albani, from Limeira Baixa.

The result is the Trimania Cap do Vale, Tijucas and region award. Check out all the winners.

Next Trimania draw

The next prize pool will take place on January 23 and the winner of the fourth draw will receive a Corolla and another R$50,000. The first draw pays BRL 10,000, the second BRL 11,000 and the third BRL 13,000. The 30 Super Giro Premiado pays BRL 1,000 for each winning bet. The value of the card is R$ 10.

Brusque Winners:

MARGARET LONGEN ASSI

Azambuja, Brusque

EDGAR HARASIMOW

Dom Joaquim, Brusque

EDERSON COMANDOLLI

Dom Joaquim, Brusque

FRANCIELE CHORNA ALBANI

Lower Limeira, Brusque

