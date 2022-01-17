Françoise Forton dies aged 64 in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Françoise Forton died at the age of 64 this Sunday (16), in Rio. She was being treated for cancer, hospitalized for four months at the São Vicente clinic, in the South Zone of the city.
The disease started in the actress’s pelvis region and later reached her lungs.
Françoise Forton was born in Rio de Janeiro on July 8, 1957, to a French father and Brazilian mother.
His debut was as a teenager, in 1969, in the soap opera “A Última Valsa”, by Globo. Since then, she has made more than 40 soap operas and several other TV appearances.
Nicette Bruno and Françoise Fourton at the opening party of the soap opera ‘I love Paraisópolis’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
Françoise Forton — Photo: João Cotta / TV Globo
One of the most outstanding roles was the character Tetê, from “Estúpido Cupido”, which portrayed Brazilian society at the time.
In more than fifty years of career, he has made other successful soap operas such as “Bebê on board” (1988), “Tieta” (1989), “Meu bem, meu mal (1990), “Perigosas peruas” (1992), “Explode heart” (1995), “O clone” (2001) and “I love Paraisópolis” (2015).
His film career also spanned more than five decades, with films such as “Marcelo Zona Sul” (1970), “Jardim de Alah” (1988) and “Cowboy’s Heart” (2018).
She has also participated in several theater productions in recent years, and won awards such as the Angra International Festival, in 2011, for “Chopin Sand?”.
She is survived by her husband, cultural producer Eduardo Barata, and their son, Guilherme Fourton Viotti.
Review a moment of Françoise Forton in the soap opera “Estúpido Cupido”, from 1976
Actress Françoise Forton — Photo: Reproduction
Françoise Forton in the show “Jazz of the Heart” — Photo:
Françoise Forton at the center of the photo with the cast of the play “Enlace – A Loja de Ourives” in São Paulo, in 2012. — Photo: Denise Andrade/Estadão
Gigi (Francoise Forton) and Ignacio (Carlos Machado) in ‘Amor à vida’ — Photo: Globo/João Cotta