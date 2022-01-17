Françoise Forton kept her cancer secret for ten years | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Françoise Forton hid cancer for ten years

It has not yet been confirmed which type of cancer led to the death of Françoise Forton, who died at the age of 64 this Sunday, after a worsening of the disease this weekend. However, this is not the first time she has faced the disease. During the recordings of the telenovela Tieta, in 1989, Françoise discovered cancer of the cervix, but kept it a secret for ten years: only the doctors and TV director Paulo Ubiratan knew about the artist’s condition.

In 2020, she spoke about the subject while participating in the program “Encontro”, presented by Fátima Bernardes, and explained why she decided to break the silence about the treatment.

“I didn’t talk about the disease, I didn’t talk about it for ten years. Today, I make a point of talking, a point of going public, being able to participate with the children. My life has completely changed. I reeducated myself, changed my diet”, he told the presenter.

Years earlier, in 2016, she reported in detail about the diagnosis for a publication by the National Cancer Institute (Inca). According to the actress, she used to make routine appointments with the gynecologist, but she stopped doing the Pap smear frequently.

“I used to do it about once a year, sometimes I gave it more space. In fact, I wasn’t so worried about it, because I never felt anything, not pain, not any strange symptoms, nothing at all. I confess that I forgot about it. 1991, I was going to do a soap opera, but first I decided to have the IUD removed [dispositivo intrauterino para evitar a gravidez] and it made me want to ask for a Pap smear,” he told the publication.

Upon receiving the test result, the artist received the news of cervical cancer. “It was a scare, I had no history of cancer in the family. I was terrified. The first thing that came to my mind was: ‘This kills and I don’t want to die'”, she told the Cancer Network magazine.

Françoise confided the news to director Paulo Ubiratan to be able to reconcile the treatment with the recordings of the telenovela Tieta, in which she played the villain Helena, interspersing the filming with periods of rest. During this period, there were six months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions, in which she did not suffer from hair loss, but had to undergo an intervention with cesium, which she considered one of the worst memories.

“Very difficult. They put a device inside me, and I couldn’t move. It was a terrible week. There came a time when I wanted to stop anyway, and a sleeping medication was the solution found to complete the therapy”, he said.

After treatment, she beat cancer and, at age 38, had to have her uterus, ovaries and tubes removed, as a prevention for the disease to recur. In the postoperative period, Françoise suffered from anemia. Even free of the disease, the actress needed to undergo a nutritional reeducation, but still did not want to talk about it.

“I wanted to forget all that. It was very difficult. I didn’t want to talk or turn the disease into something sensationalist, like a magazine cover”, he confessed. What made her change her mind and open herself up to talk openly about the subject was the possibility of giving visibility to disease prevention to other people. “I started to see many friends who had cancer talking about the disease and I thought that this has to serve as an alert. The number of female cancer cases is increasing, and it is possible to prevent it. I could warn about the need to take care of themselves, young or no, married or not, with sex or not. Nobody is free. It happened to me, without me feeling anything and without family history”, he explained.

Death at age 64

Françoise Forton’s last work on television was “Love without equal” (2019). The actress leaves her husband, theatrical producer Eduardo Barata, and their son Guilherme Forton Viotti. The wake will be on Monday, 17th, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Teatro Tablado, in Jardim Botânico. Cremation will be at Penitência Cemetery, from 3pm to 4:15pm, in Caju.

Daughter of a French and a Brazilian, Françoise Forton was born in Rio and lived from the age of five to 17 in Brasília. She began her acting career in 1969 with a small role in the soap opera “A Última Waltsa”. Soon after, she was one of the protagonists of the feature film “Marcelo Zona Sul” (1970), by Xavier de Oliveira, opposite Stepan Nercessian, about the daily life of Rio’s youth in the 1960s. In cinema, she also made features such as “Jardim de Alah”. (1988), by David Neves, and “Coração de cowboy” (2018), by Gui Pereira.