Françoise Forton’s husband cries a lot when he arrives at the actress’s wake – Entertainment

Cultural producer Eduardo Barata, husband of actress François Forton, couldn’t contain his emotion, this Monday morning (17), when he arrived at the Tablado Theater, in Rio de Janeiro, where the artist’s body is being veiled – who died, aged 64, this Sunday (16), from complications from cancer.

Cockroach was supported by some friends who were there. Hours earlier, on social media, he had shared a statement to the actress: “My love”. The cultural producer demanded proof of vaccination from everyone who wants to say goodbye to Françoise.

The artist’s body will be cremated around 3 pm at the Penitência Crematorium and Cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro.

Death of Françoise Forton

Françoise acted in six soap operas and in a sitcom on Record TV, treated for cancer and had been hospitalized for four months at Clínica São Vicente.

Françoise’s first appearance on television was at the age of 12, when she played Luna in the soap opera The Last Waltz, from 1969. The last work was in 2020, in the soap opera Love without equal, gives Record TV. She gave life to the character Olympia and danced and sang in French in one of the episodes of the plot.