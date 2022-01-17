Free Fire: Redeem today’s free FF codes (17/01)

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Free Fire: Redeem today’s free FF codes (17/01) 6 Views

In this article, we will list the redemption codes of today, January 17, 2022 for the game Garena Free Fire so you can receive the rewards.

Day after day, Free Fire delivers a series of rewards through some codes, which can be redeemed on the site and changed so that they can be used and have more content on the battle royale.


The players from Free Fire always waiting for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them earn a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics. Below, we show the today’s codes, see more below.

Free Codes for Free Fire today

Here at CenárioMT you will find Free Fire redemption codes daily, the best alternative to obtain exclusive items that Garena makes available so that its millions of users can exchange them for free rewards on the official website.

Tips for you player

  • These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so getting free rewards like this is totally legit and gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Furthermore, it should be remembered that codes are valid for 24 hours and which, after that period, can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

Garena Free Fire: redeem codes from January 17, 2022

Free redemption codes with rewards for Free Fire they usually arrive as alphanumeric combinations, which when entered on Garena’s official website give us the aforementioned gifts. Then check it out below:

  • XUW3FNK7AV8N
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • FFBCLY4LNC4B
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • FFPLOWHANSMA
  • FFPLFMSJDKEL
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • FFPLPQXXENMS
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • ESX24ADSGM4K
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFBCAC836MAC
  • FFTILM659NZB
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FFBCT7P7N2P2
  • FFPLNZUWMALS
  • FFBCJVGJJ6VP
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFBCLP5S98AW
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • FFBCZD9RDP44
  • FFBCLAK9KYGM
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X

Some codes that might also work.

  • F1QS DFGY 657U – Premium Bundles
  • F2QA ZXCV BHNM – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
  • F2QA SFGY T5GH – Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
  • F34R FGBN MKLO – Free Diamonds Voucher
  • FFGY BGFD APQO – Free Fire Diamonds
  • F8IK NBVF R55T – Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
  • F9IK MNBV CDER – Head Hunting Parachute

It is worth remembering that today’s Free Fire codes are only valid for the first player to redeem.

free fire

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

Where to buy Codiguin FF?

It is not possible to buy them. Garena does not allow the sale of codes or Codiguin on Free Fire, to obtain it, you will get it for free through the game’s influencers.

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the 2021 promo codes for today, we inform you that you must visit the page known as Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.


3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.


