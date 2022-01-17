French parliament approves vaccination passport bill – News

After weeks of debate, the French Parliament definitively approved this Sunday (16) the controversial bill that replaces the current health passport with a vaccination pass valid for people over 16 years old.

The text was approved with 215 votes in favour, 58 against and 7 abstentions. The socialist deputies (opposition) intend to refer the matter to the Constitutional Council so that the “fundamental freedoms” are respected, which will delay the enactment of the bill for a few days.

The government wants the text to come into force as soon as possible, due to the increase in cases caused by the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus. With an average of 300,000 daily infections in the last week, the Executive expects to start requiring the vaccination pass around January 20.

The passport will prevent the unvaccinated from having access to various spaces, such as trains, restaurants and cinemas. You will need to have a complete immunization schedule, except to access health services.

In turn, the current pass included the possibility for the person to test negative for Covid-19 or prove to have recently overcome the disease. The new document will be required for those over 16 years of age, while minors between 12 and 15 years of age will continue to be required to have their current health passport.

The implementation of the vaccination pass was scheduled for January 15, but it was delayed due to the divergences of the deputies on the versions of the standard. Also contributing to this were the statements of the president Emmanuel Macron in early January, who said he wanted to “bother to the end” the unvaccinated.

His words unleashed a storm in the political class and contributed to suspending the parliamentary debate on the bill.