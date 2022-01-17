Friendly match: Clube do Remo wins Canaã team by 4 x 0 | Sport Pará | Online Diary

With the Campeonato Paraense getting closer and closer to starting, Clube do Remo intensifies its activities to arrive prepared for the competition in order to regain state hegemony, which in the last two years had the title won by its biggest rival. coach Paulo Bonamigo was on the field for his first test of the 2022 season.

In a friendly game held this Sunday afternoon (16), at the Benezão municipal stadium, in Canaã dos Carajás, in the southeast region of Pará, against the local team, Clube do Remo had no difficulty in winning the test match by the score of 4 x 0, to the delight of the many blue fans who were in good numbers in the stands. The goals were scored by Welhton, Amaral (against), Erick Flores and Bruno Alves.

THE GAME



Using two formations in the two halves of the dispute, Paulo Bonamigo started Clube do Remo in the first half with: Vinícius; Ricardo Luz, Daniel Felipe, Marlon and Paulo Henrique; Paulinho Curuá, Pingo and Erick Flores; Ronald, Whelton and Luan. And in the first four minutes, the Lion opened the scoring with forward Whelton who swung the net after receiving the ball from Erick Flores.

Still in the first half, the Azulinos increased the score. In an attempt to get the ball out of the area, midfielder Amaral ends up scoring Clube do Remo’s second, 18 minutes into the match. With a favorable score, Leão controls the actions of the game, has good opportunities to increase the count with Welthon, in two clear chances, but ends up wasting.

In the second half, Paulo Bonamigo continues with his tests in the team. Clube do Remo returns to the game with Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Kevem, Marlon and Lailson; Anderson Uchôa, Felipe Gedoz and Erick Flores: Veraldo, Ronald and Bruno Alves. At the 11th minute, Erick Flores, after a good exchange of passes, made the 3 x 0 to Leão, to the delight of the fans.

In the sequence, new changes are made by the Azulino coach: players Vinicius, Ricardo Luz, Erick Flores and Ronald left the pitch; Yago Darub, Marco Antônio, Rony and Thiago Mafra entered. Even with the game having a drop in performance due to the changes, Remo still scores the 4th goal with Bruno Alves, taking a penalty in the 47th minute.

PRE-SEASON SEQUENCE

After a week of activities in the municipality of Parauapebas, the Remista delegation returns to training this Monday (17). Before returning to Belém, according to the schedule already established by the organizers of Leão’s trajectory in the southeast of the state, Clube do Remo will have one more friendly game ahead.

Next Thursday (20) Filho da Glória e do Triunfo will face the selection of Parauapebas in the last friendly before the debut in the Campeonato Paraense against Amazônia Independente, on the 27th, 21:30, at the Baenão stadium. The match will be held at the Rosenão Stadium, in Parauapebas.