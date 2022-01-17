From R$2 thousand to R$100 thousand in 12 months with this cryptocurrency? Crypto asset created by Steve Jobs’ partner is part of the segment that can take off and leave Bitcoin in the dust after an event on January 24

I believe you have seen what happened recently with the tech giant Apple earlier this month. American Big Tech became the first company in history to exceed the market value of 3 trillion dollars.

Those who were really happy with the news were the investors who believed in the company back then, when it was created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. These pocketed a appreciation of 115,119% and were able to win the first million with an initial investment of only R$ 868.

But you know what the most interesting part of this whole story is? It is that, in the end, this is irrelevant compared to what is about to happen.

If you were impressed with what the creation of Jobs and Wozniak was able to deliver on the Stock Exchange, imagine when I tell you that one of the geniuses behind the creation of Apple entered the most lucrative market of the decade with both feet and created a new cryptocurrency.

And that she not only “humiliated” the profitability of crypto assets most famous in the world like Bitcoin and Ethereum delivering 1,500% appreciation in just 5 days, as it can deliver much more going forward.

After all, even multiplying by more than 15 times the money of those who invested in it in just 5 days, crypto still costs pennies and is extremely small. To give you an idea, the market value of the new creation of one of the founders of Apple is “simple” US$ 33 million.

As much as $33 million seems like a lot, it’s minuscule when we’re talking about financial assets. Bitcoin, for example, currently has a market cap of $813 billion and has already surpassed the $1 trillion mark at its highs.

This means that the size difference between Wozniak’s creation and the world’s largest cryptocurrency is, no more, no less than 33,000 times. The cryptocurrency is still so small that it is considered by experts to be a microcoin, but its days may be numbered.

After all, in this market the movements happen too fast. And Wozniak is no longer the only one eyeing this new bet within the cryptocurrency segment.

The creator of Apple is not the only one to invest in crypto betting

Here in Brazil, the analyst, Vinicius Bazan, is also I look at this new bet. He believes that this cryptocurrency segment could be largely responsible for delivering the highest returns of 2022.

And, according to Bazan, the start of takeoff for the cryptocurrency he mined already have a scheduled date: after the 24th of January.

According to him, after that date that the cryptocurrency in question could be directly impacted by a well-known phenomenon within the crypto world that usually pull cryptocurrency quotes to levels never seen before.

Bazan believes that this time, the event could be the initial spark that can make this cryptocurrency jump 5,000% in the next 12 months and manage to transform:

BRL 1,000 out of 50,000;

BRL 2,000 out of 100,000;

BRL 10,000 in BRL 500,000; and

BRL 20,000 into BRL 1 million.

As much as it may seem like a bold goal at first, know that this is not the first time that the cryptocurrency department that Bazan heads has done this. On January 16, 2021, the department which the leading analyst decided to recommend the purchase of AXS cryptocurrency.

Unlike today, at the time, AXS was still extremely small, unknown and only worth a few cents. To be more exact $0.50.

But the movements in this market happen very quickly and just a month later, on February 16 of last year, AXS had already quadrupled in value and was quoted at US$ 2.05. It only took one more month for, in March, it doubled again to the point of being quoted at US$ 5.00, multiplying by 10 times the money of those who invested in it at the beginning.

Five months later, in July, the coin was already worth US$ 24.00 and 10 months later it was already worth more than US$ 150. Do you know what this meant in the life of those who followed the recommendation of crypto experts?

Those who invested only BRL 500 saw the amount become BRL 147,500

On the other hand, those who decided to go further and put BRL 1,000 in AXS reaped BRL 295,000; and

Whoever invested R$ 4,000 became a millionaire.

All this in just 10 months. It just happened. It was at the beginning of January 2021 that they indicated the purchase of AXS to their readers and, as much as those who followed the recommendation did not know, the indication made at the beginning of the year would make them millionaires a few months later.

Now the cryptanalyst Vinícius Bazan wants to repeat the dose. Therefore, on the day January 24th, he will reveal the first cryptocurrency from the list that he sees as having more potential for 2022. Bazan cannot be restrained and says that after AXS your new bet will be the next with the potential to form a new legion of millionaire investors.

Even more than this time, he has an important event on his side that can propel this cryptocurrency to levels never seen before.

Will you miss another chance to multiply your money up to 18 times in 4 months?

Bazan is optimistic about the date as the event in question could give more notoriety to the off-the-radar cryptocurrency and, with that, pull its price up.

Vinícius’ optimism only increases when he observes that the last two times that this same event occurred with other cryptocurrencies, multiplications of up to 18 times could be captured in just 4 months for those who invested in Mana before this “phenomenon” happened.

This means that in just 4 months:

BRL 100 became BRL 1,800;

BRL 1,000 became BRL 18,000; and

R$10,000 would already be more than R$180,000.

So did Polkadot. Which also went through this event in August 2020. Since then, more than 1,684% of profit has been delivered, multiplying by 17 times the capital of those who anticipated the date.

Did you find it too much? Well, I tell you that valuations like this are even small compared to others captured in slightly longer terms. Just take a look:

Source: Empiricus

Those who invested in the cryptocurrency Axie Infinity (AXS before this event impacted it, on 11/04/2020 and waited only 12 months, could capture a return of nothing less than 165,270%. That is, they managed to make an investment of R $625 turn into over a million.

The same happened with those who invested in the crypto asset The Sand Box (SAND) before this phenomenon happened. These were able to capture a 137,000% appreciation and multiplied the money invested by 1,370 times.

These are surreal valuations, it’s true. Know that they don’t happen all the time. But they can, and are, captured especially after events like what can happen after January 24th with this cryptocurrency.

Does this mean the same profits will be delivered? Not necessarily, past returns are no guarantee of future returns. In addition, any type of investment has risks.

This is precisely why experts recommend that you invest only amounts that you will not need in emergencies. The idea here is to always win big when you win and lose little if you lose – never the other way around.

After all, you don’t need and shouldn’t invest a lot to get truly rich with cryptocurrencies. In the example in the table above, a single contribution of 625 reais and waiting 12 months would be enough. It was everything you would need to be called a millionaire today by your friends and family.

This cryptocurrency could create a new generation of millionaires after January 24th

But whoever lives on the past is a museum. And what really matters now is that you too can be called a millionaire after January 24th.

After all, we may be facing a chance of multiplication, who knows, similar to the one captured by crypto investors in 2021.

Even more if you participate in the meeting on the 24th to know the name of the first cryptocurrency before the event directly impacts it.

As I said throughout this article, you don’t need a lot to get a lot with this market and you don’t need a lot of right shots. You just need to take advantage of the right asymmetric opportunities that this market offers from time to time.

And, it seems, we are facing a window of opportunity that could make the new star of the crypto market deliver expressive valuations going forward.

The best part is that you can know the name of the first coin for free. Since Bazan has prepared a 100% online and free meeting, which will air on January 24, for all those who want to anticipate the date, without taking unnecessary risks.

To guarantee your presence at the event, simply register for free on this page. The success of your financial life can be determined from this date.

Any delay could mean a lifetime’s profit lost.

And although it’s a cliché, here’s a warning: you need to be fast. Depending on when you are reading this article, it may be too late. After all, the cryptomarket is known precisely for its exponentiality.

If one day cryptocurrencies are falling, the next they may already be rising significantly. The tram passes very fast and usually wins whoever is positioned first. See for yourself a great example of this in the table below:

Source: coinmarketcap

These are the biggest highs of the day for some cryptocurrencies. 3147%, 1690%, 1059%… are returns captured in just 24 hours. With each page refresh the numbers increase and cryptocurrencies change.

After all, there are more than 12,000 existing cryptoassets being traded 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This market never stops and any delay can mean the profit of a lifetime lost.

So, if you want to have the chance to take profits similar to the ones mentioned above, position yourself beforehand and be quick.

THE Bazan’s new recommendation could be in bullet point to take off with the event that could happen after the 24th of January.