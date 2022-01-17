Fruit sugar, fructose, is it good or bad for health? Understand

fruits are always a good choice in our food. That’s because they have many nutrients, help improve our health and provide more quality in our diet. However, there is a doubt on the part of some people about fructose, which is the natural sugar in fruits. Many wonder if fructose is good or bad for health and end up being afraid to consume it.

First of all, it is important to emphasize that the addition of normal sugar to fruit becomes a health risk. As for fructose, it doesn’t necessarily pose a risk. However, anything in excess can harm our body. A study by the University of Toronto (Canada) demonstrates the lack of risks of fructose and even its benefits to our health.

However, other studies also point out the risks for a specific group. Hypertensive people, for example, cannot consume excessively. That’s because too much fructose can increase uric acid in the body.

Other studies also point out that large amounts of fructose can lead to obesity due to the presence of this natural sugar, which increases triglycerides that cause fat accumulation. It is worth noting, once again, that these possibilities are due only to exaggeration. Studies also reveal that exaggeration in consumption can even generate type 2 diabetes.

In moderate amounts, fructose has many benefits to the human body. But, as experts explain, it is necessary to observe the amount ingested, including through juices. Among the benefits of fructose in our body, we highlight the generation of energy in our body and the improvement of the glucose oxidation rate.

This natural sugar, also present in honey, provides progressive energy delivery in a more intense and healthier way than regular sugar. It is worth mentioning that fructose has a low glycemic index which causes the increase in blood glucose to be slow, however, we emphasize once again for moderation.