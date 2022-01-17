Fuvest 2022: essay theme is ‘the different faces of laughter’ | education

The theme of the Fuvest 2022 essay was “‘The different faces of laughter”. The theme was presented with five supporting texts in the test this Sunday (16), the first stage of the second phase of the entrance exam.

According to Fuvest, candidates were proposed to explore the different aspects of laughter, which can be understood as a universal characteristic of the human being, political criticism, social framing and even as a form of resistance, among other possible approaches that are relevant to the topic.

Candidates seeking a place at the University of São Paulo (USP) took the Portuguese and writing tests this Sunday. The full exam can be consulted on the Fuvest website.

According to writing teacher Maria Aparecida Custódio, from Objetivo, the proposed topic allows for many different approaches by candidates.

“It was a different topic, and it must have scared the candidates at first. But after reading the collection, the candidate certainly had some subsidies to produce his own text. It is a universal and timeless topic. Laughter manifests itself both in situations of joy and sadness, of sarcasm, of frustration, that nervous laugh, then the candidate may have explored these different faces. Using not only the collection of texts, but the sociocultural repertoire itself”, he said.

For Vanessa Bottasso, writing teacher at the Student Workshop in Campinas, the test followed the pattern of recent years.

“The theme proposes a profoundly current reflection, situated among the most important debates in Brazilian and world society, which make us reflect on life and the pleasure of living it in the midst of contemporary crises. The test follows the pattern of recent years in offering a clear thematic phrase, supported by a thoughtful and instigating collection, provoking the candidate to articulate ideas”, he said.

According to Fuvest, first-day abstention was 7%: of the 30 thousand summoned, 2,177 did not attend. On Monday (17), students take the tests of specific disciplines, according to the chosen career.

According to Milton Costa, professor of Grammar and Literature at the Student Workshop in Campinas, the Portuguese test was “hard” for the students.

“Medium to easy questions, in a laborious test. An exam equivalent to the previous one in terms of difficulty, with interesting, thought-provoking and very up-to-date approaches, although nothing related to Covid”, says the professor.

“There were four questions on grammar, four on comprehension and apprehension of meaning, five on literature – four of them about the books on the list (‘Some Poetry’, by Drummond, and ‘Angústia’, by Graciliano Ramos: the easiest ones; ‘Campo Geral’, by Guimarães Rosa, and ‘Terra Sonâmbula’, by Mia Couto: the most difficult ones, of medium level), two of semantics and one of figure of speech.”

For the Portuguese teacher at Objetivo, Serginho Henrique, it was a high level test.

“In general, Fuvest is a very technical test. The student needs to have in-depth knowledge of the subject to deal with it in a reflective way. In other words, it is necessary to have formal knowledge, but to be able to reflect, in a own and autonomous, about what is asked”, he said.

“It was a good test, with a high level of difficulty, although not impossible, and that requires the student to actually have the habit of reading, the habit of studying and knowing the books on the mandatory list in order to develop a deep and autonomous reflection. ”

Second phase of Fuvest starts this Sunday

The tests of the second phase of Fuvest start at 1 pm this Sunday (16) and Monday (17), and candidates are allowed to leave from 3 pm. On Sunday, Portuguese and writing tests are held. On Monday, candidates will take tests in specific disciplines, according to the chosen career.

Check test locations

Of the 11,147 vacancies available for USP this year, 8,211 will be filled by the selection made by the Fuvest entrance exam. The selection of the other 2,936 vacancies will be made by the Unified Selection System (Sisu/Enem).

The release of the first list of approved takes place on February 11.

The first phase of the entrance exam took place on December 12th. The exam lasted 5 hours and was administered in 35 cities in the state of São Paulo. There were 90 multiple choice questions about biology, physics, geography, history, English, mathematics, Portuguese and chemistry, in addition to interdisciplinary questions.

Students heard by g1 said that the test had medium difficulty and highlighted questions about the pandemic and lyrics by rapper Emicida in the exam.

The Medicine career in São Paulo leads the competition ranking of the Fuvest 2022 entrance exam, both in the total number of candidates registered – 15,224 students – and in the list of candidates per vacancy, with an index of 124.8 per vacancy.

The Law course (São Paulo and Ribeirão Preto) ranked second, with 8,130 students enrolled; followed by Medicine (Ribeirão Preto), with 7,560 enrolled.

See the 10 most popular courses at Fuvest 2022

Medicine (São Paulo) – 124.8 candidates per vacancy

Medicine (Ribeirão Preto) -100.8 candidates per vacancy

Medicine (Bauru) – 96.1 candidates per vacancy

Psychology (São Paulo) – 62.2 candidates per vacancy

International Relations (São Paulo) – 47.2 candidates per vacancy

Biomedical Sciences (São Paulo) – 45.0 candidates per vacancy

Higher Audiovisual Course (São Paulo) – 43.3 candidates per vacancy

Psychology (Ribeirão Preto) – 39.2 candidates per vacancy

Design (São Paulo) – 34.7 candidates per vacancy

Veterinary Medicine (São Paulo) – 33.9 candidates per vacancy

This year’s total number of participants is lower than that of the previous edition of the entrance exam. The drop was greater among the group known as PPI: blacks, pardos or indigenous people.

Of the total at USP, just over 20,000, or 20.1%, declared themselves to be black, brown or indigenous at the time of registration. It is the lowest proportion in nine years, higher only than that of Fuvest 2013, when 19.6% of candidates were PPI.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the prevention protocols adopted in 2020 will be maintained. The maximum occupancy of the test places will be 50% of the total in each school, and students must maintain the use of masks, covering nose and mouth, during the entire test time.

It can only be removed when the candidate is drinking water and during facial recognition. During the test, an inspector will pass in the room with a tablet to make this recognition.

Alcohol gel will be available for hand hygiene and ethyl alcohol for cleaning the candidate’s table. The consumption of food inside the rooms during the examination period remains prohibited.

If the student wants to eat, he/she must ask the supervisor’s permission and eat in a place demarcated by the school’s coordination. However, the time the candidate spends on their food will not be replaced.

See Fuvest recommendations

Upon arrival at the test site:

Go to the classroom immediately;

Avoid standing in the hallway and crowding;

Wear the mask at all times you are at school.

Upon arriving at the test application room:

Identify yourself: show your official photo ID to the room supervisor. It is not necessary to hand over the document to the inspector. Avoid physical contact. Communicate only in essential ways;

Sit down: identify your wallet – there’s a personalized paper card with your name pasted on it, and sit down. Avoid unnecessary traffic through the testing room;

Sanitize yourself: the candidate will find a sachet with a tissue soaked in alcohol on his desk. Open the sachet, remove the cloth and sanitize your table. Discard this fabric in the trash.

Wear the mask during the entire time you are at school;

Fuvest will provide an envelope for each candidate to put their used mask, in case they want to change it while the exam is in progress;

The candidate may freely use the gel alcohol available in the room, and must ask the inspector to take the bottle to him. The student can also bring their own gel alcohol;

Candidates will not be able to eat inside the examination room.

Original identity document;

Transparent blue ink pen;

Pencil or mechanical pencil, sharpener and eraser for drafts;

transparent ruler;

Food and water. Due to biosafety regulations, drinking fountains may be closed, and solid food intake will take place outside the room;

masks. Fuvest recommends that the candidate bring a reservation.

WARNING: It is forbidden to use caps, watches and electronic devices. The cell phone must be turned off and placed in the envelope that will be provided before the test.