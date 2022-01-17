Galaxy S22: Leaked list reinforces use of Exynos 2200 and rumors predict hefty price

Last week, Samsung made official the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, a model that was quoted to be announced in 2021, but which due to production problems and low chip supply had its launch repeatedly postponed by the company, however it was presented. confirming most rumors about its design and datasheet. Although the fan edition version has been highly anticipated by the public, the brand’s main launch for this year will be the Galaxy S22 line, a generation that is the company’s bet to rival heavyweight competitors such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12 Pro, devices that deliver hardware overkill.

According to recent leaks, the manufacturer should announce two versions of the Galaxy S22 line on the market using both the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform — which also equips competitors like the Xiaomi 12 Pro — and the next-generation flagship of its own processor, the Exynos 2200. The information is corroborated by a list that supposedly indicates the sales of the Galaxy S22 in Europe and brings model numbers that point to the presence of the SoC Exynos 2200, being SM-S901B, SM-S906B and SM-S908B, which probably make reference to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra respectively.

The hypothesis that Samsung will announce models with the Exynos 2200 in much of the world contradicts previous rumors that bet on the idea that the company could globally launch its next high-end smartphones exclusively with Qualcomm’s SoC, something that may not happen. Although there is no official data from the brand, benchmark tests carried out by Geekbench on the versions listed above reinforce speculation that the South Korean giant should indeed expand the share of its own chips and limit devices with SD 8 Gen 1. for some regions.