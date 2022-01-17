‘GDP preview’ rises 0.69% in November, says Central Bank

After four months of decline, the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank), considered an informal preview of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), rose 0.69% in November, compared to the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data released by the BC (Central Bank) today.

The expectation in a Reuters poll was a gain of 0.65% in the month. In October, the decline had been 0.28% (data revised today).

From October to November, the activity index calculated by the BC went from 137.13 points to 138.08 points in the seasonally adjusted series. This is the highest level since August (138.33 points).

In comparison with November last year, the indicator had an increase of 0.43%. In 12 months, it rose 4.3% and, in 2021, the IBC-Br grew 4.59%.

The indicator, however, fell by 0.12% in the accumulated period from September to November 2021 compared to the same period last year, in the series without adjustment.

The BC also informed that the IBC-Br registered a fall of 0.79% in the accumulated period from September to November in comparison with the three previous months (June to August), according to the seasonally adjusted series.

The market estimates a 4.5% increase in GDP in 2021. The Ministry of Economy estimates a 5.1% increase in GDP.

Understand the IBC-Br

The BC indicator is seen by the market as an anticipation of the GDP result. It is released monthly by the Central Bank, while the GDP is released every three months by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In early December, the IBGE reported that the Brazilian GDP shrank for the second consecutive quarter, and Brazil entered a technical recession. According to data released by the IBGE, the fall was 0.1% in relation to the second quarter.

The IBC-Br serves as a basis for investors and companies to adopt short-term measures. However, it does not necessarily reflect the annual result of the GDP and, in some cases, it is quite distant.

The BC indicator takes into account the trajectory of variables considered as good indicators for the performance of the sectors of the economy (agriculture, industry and services).

The estimate incorporates the estimated production for the three sectors, plus taxes on products. The GDP calculated by the IBGE is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country during a certain period.

* With Reuters and Estadão Content