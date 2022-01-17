Gil do Vigor dances and exchanges affection with a boy in a show by Luan Santana

Gil do Vigor took advantage of the VIP area during a concert by singer Luan Santana in São Paulo. The participant of “BBB 21” danced clinging and exchanged affection with a boy at the place.

Who appears in the images with the ex-BBB is the lawyer Lucas Ferreira, 28 years old. He also hugs Gil in one of the videos published by Sarah Andrade, also from “BBB 21”, in Instagram Stories.

Thais Braz, Viih Tube, Lipe Ribeiro, Gui Araújo, Erika Schneider, Bil Araújo and Izabela Cunha, Luan Santana’s girlfriend, also enjoyed the VIP area of ​​the event.

In December, Gil was also seen with a boy during Anitta’s performance in Rio de Janeiro. The moment when the two kissed was filmed by influencer Rafael Uccman.

Gil do Vigor said he was excited for the “BBB 22” contest and praised Luciano Estevam, one of the confirmed members of the popcorn group. “We already love it,” he said in a Twitter post.

