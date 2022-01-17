Gil do Vigor enjoys a show clinging to a new affair. Know who it is!!!

Photo Leo Franco/ Agnews

Gil do Vigor liked the show Luan Santana at Arena Estaiada in São Paulo this Sunday (16) clinging to his new love affair. They danced a lot on the side of the stage and even exchanged a few kisses. The boy’s name is Lucas Ferreira, he is a lawyer, is 28 years old and lives in São Paulo. so

Lucas has a public examination at the Court of Justice and studied law at the Federal University of Pernambuco and ended up at the University of Salamanca in Spain. He also has a postgraduate degree in Civil Procedure. On Instagram, the lawyer accumulates more than 40 thousand followers. Gil do Vigor has already given many likes to the boy’s photos. so

In December, Gil confirmed that he was single. He had a brief affair with dental surgeon Plinio Vasconcelos. The relationship began shortly before the economist left on a trip to the United States, where he began his long-awaited PhD in California. On his farewell to Brazil, Plinio was at the airport accompanying Gil.

Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro

Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro were also at Luan’s show. The two started dating at Farofa da Gkay and have been seen together ever since. They don’t want to put labels on the relationship but the ex BBB’s father delivered that it’s getting serious. then

On Saturday (15) Lipe Ribeiro traveled to Sorocaba with Viih Tube to promote the opening of a new menu at the MassaTube restaurant and met some of the actress’s family and former BBB. The person who registered and found him was Fabiano Moraes, father of Viih Tube. “It’s getting really serious. The boy coming to Sorocaba. I’m watching you”, he wrote in a photo with Lipe on Instagram Stories. so