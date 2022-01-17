Gil do Vigor exposes financial life and shocks with revelation: “I’m not a beast”

Almost 24 hours before the premiere of BBB 2022, Gil do Vigor, one of the highlights of last year’s edition of Globo’s reality show, commented on his financial life a year after the biggest upheaval of his life.

“I live for 50 years with what I have”, he snapped, in the greatest ostentation. “I had to get money from my college advisor to pay for the Covid test the production asked for”, he recalled in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

Before the glory, the fight was big. In addition to the loan for the Covid-19 test, Gil do Vigor asked for another loan for his PhD application.

“It was a lot of anxiety. When the production called to say that I had passed another stage, but that nothing guaranteed me in the program, it got worse.”, he admitted.

Gil do Vigor and the resounding success on TV and networks

After the brother dominated everything and everyone throughout his participation in Big Brother Brasil, things changed.

“I managed, as I said I would one day if I joined, to change the lives of my entire family. To give my mother a house and one for each sister, I enrolled my nephews in good schools”, he confided.

Without ceremony, Gil do Vigor sent the truth: “If I want to stop working today, I can still live for 50 years with what I have. But I’m not a fool to be flaunting around, no. I even gave myself some luxuries, like a R$15,000 sneaker, because I deserve it, right?”.

The former participant of the program directed by Boninho made an unusual statement if he had won the Big dos Bigs. “God makes things right. I wouldn’t have the same availability as Ju [Juliette Freire], I would put dreams, like my PHD, at risk, and I couldn’t do that.”, he expressed.

“Going to the US made me realize it too. I wasn’t the famous Gil do Vigor there. I was just another student, sleeping on a mattress on the floor and sharing a house with strangers. It was suffered. I felt so alone, I cried a lot. But it was good to mature and reconnect with the things I want for myself, just thinking about myself.”, he reflected.

