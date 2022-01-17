Globo announces live entry of participants and goes back

The “BBB 22” only starts tomorrow, but Globoplay’s official profile on Twitter has already started with the “fire in the playground”, announcing that the entry of the brothers and sisters in the house could be accompanied live and then go back.

“Around here, the desire to spy is so great that I ended up making a little mess. Tomorrow, right after Um Lugar ao Sol, we’ll check the brothers’ entrance into the house on TV Globo. And only after that, all 11 cameras will be available for subscribers 24 hours a day”, wrote the official profile of the streaming service, hours after announcing the live entry.

The profile joked with the followers after the confusion. “Look at me, starting a fire in the playground before the show even started!”

Around here, the urge to spy is so great that I ended up making a little mess. Tomorrow, right after Um Lugar ao Sol, we’ll check out the brothers’ entry into the house on TV Globo. And only after that, all 11 cameras will be available to subscribers 24 hours a day. — globoplay ? (@globoplay) January 16, 2022

In the comments, fans complained about the breach of expectation.

“Adm, there are children running and crying”, wrote a profile. “I’ll have to call Procon”, joked another.

The “BBB 22” starts tomorrow. after “A Place in the Sun”.