Globo cancels screening of the entry of ‘BBB22’ participants | BBB22

Rede Globo went back and canceled this Sunday night (16), the screening of the arrival of the cast of Big Brother Brasil 22, on its streaming platform, Globoplay. During the afternoon, the Marinho broadcaster had excited netizens after the Globoplay profile stated on Twitter that the entry of the newest brothers and sisters would be broadcast on the live streaming channel. A few hours later, Globo backtracked:

“Around here, the urge to spy is so great that I ended up making a little mess. Tomorrow, right after Um Lugar ao Sol, we’ll check out the brothers’ entry into the house on TV Globo. And only after that, all 11 cameras will be available to subscribers 24 hours a day.”, explained the Globoplay profile on Twitter.

On the same social network, Rede Globo joked about the confusion: “Look at me, starting a fire in the playground before the show even started”. In the comments of the publication, netizens looking forward to the premiere of the new season of the reality show that will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt were frustrated after Globo’s new decision:

“This isn’t fire in the playground, it’s making us look like clowns”, a viewer of the Boninho attraction revolted. “And I was already sad thinking I was going to lose everything on live because of work, globoplay you pay me… kkkkkk I think I pay you, but anyway!!!!”, joked another netizen. “It costs zero reais to let the people who pay see the entrance to the house live”, protested another fan of the reality show on Twitter.

The premiere of the new season of Big Brother Brasil takes place this Monday (17), at 10:15 pm on the Rede Globo screen. Still talking about the main reality show of the Marinho station, a participant promises to cause within the program. That’s because, Naiara Azevedo is already giving the talk on social networks even before the program premieres.

Web campaigns to eliminate Naiara Azevedo

The name of the singer Naiara Azevedo was involved in a controversy this Saturday (15), on social networks. It all started after João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, have made a series of publications accusing the youngest confirmed in “BBB22” of taking advantage of her sister’s death to get media. It didn’t take long for the fact to go viral on social networks and many internet users are already campaigning for the elimination of Naiara from the reality show on Globo.

This Sunday (16), the name of Naiara Azevedo continues to be talked about on the internet. On Twitter, for example, fans of singer Marília Mendonça made the hashtag #ForaNaiaraAzevedo become one of the most talked about topics of the day on the microblog. In the campaign, netizens asked for the elimination of Naiara Azevedo even before the premiere of the new season of the reality show on TV Globo.

“Without watching the BBB I’m already #ForaNaiaraAzevedo used Marília Mendonça (may she be in peace next to the Lord) as a ladder for me no longer good”. “If Conka came out with 99%, this one comes out with 102%, even more now at election time. Or have you already forgotten what she did/does? #ForaNaiaraAzevedo”, protested another Globo viewer. “She didn’t even enter the BBB right and she’s already out, I’m loving it”, mocked another netizen.

