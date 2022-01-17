Globo heartthrob, Rafael Cardoso goes bald after having his hair shaved by Sônia Bridi

Actor Rafael Cardoso decided to change his look in a homemade way this Sunday (16). The heartthrob had his hair shaved by his mother-in-law, journalist Sônia Bridi. The result of the transformation was shared in a sequence of clicks published by Mari Bridi, the artist’s wife.

“Roll your finger to see grandma Sônia Bridi shaving daddy Rafael Cardoso’s hair”, wrote the digital influencer in a post on Instagram. In the images, she shows images of the family in the pool and a record of the moment when the special reporter of Fantástico cuts the heartthrob’s hair.

Cardoso and Mari are Aurora and Valentim’s parents. The children were involved in the mess made at home. In July last year, the actor spoke in an interview with Mais Você about the importance that Sônia Bridi has in his life.

The heartthrob, who played Renzo in the soap opera Salve-se Quem Puder (2020), said that the Globo journalist was responsible for his discovery of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that can cause sudden death.

“She was responsible for me to take care of myself. She kept getting on my heels, because usually we are in denial, saying that everything is fine, you are healthy. She was the one who played the role of mother, because I lost my my mother at 11 years old, pulled my ear, took me to take the exam. Thank you, Sônia, for the mother and mother-in-law that you are. Much love for this beautiful grandma that you are”, he declared.

