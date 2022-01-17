God of War Ragnarök: Cory Barlog doesn’t know if the game will be released for PC

The port of God of War, the first chapter of Kratos’ new saga across the Norse lands released in 2018, arrived today at PCs. Even before its release, pre-orders for the title were so popular that the game ended up on Steam’s Best Sellers list.

Such popularity has raised the question of the arrival of the game’s sequel to computers, but apparently not even Cory Barlog have the answer. After all, the creative director from Santa Monica Studios said he had “no idea” if God of War Ragnarok will arrive at PRAÇA at any moment.

Barlog, who was director of the 2018 GoW and passed the ball to Eric Williams in the sequel, said in an interview with Game Informer that he doesn’t know if the game will be released. ported to computers after coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4.

“I have no idea,” said the Santa Monica Studios executive. He states that the studio has been working with a focus on one game at a time, analyzing results, checking what has worked and pleased the players, and also what has gone wrong. Even with a focus on improving the final product more and more, at the end of the day the final decision on whether or not to release a title for PC it’s not up to the studio.

“At the end of the day, at the end of the day, Sony’s decision“, he said. Throughout the interview, he also revealed that on several occasions he suggested the launch of a GoW port for PC to your bosses on PlayStation. He also says that several other studios of the brand are also in favor of releasing some of the exclusives for computers, but that they are still analyzing the processes and strategies to follow.

God of War Ragnarok should arrive in 2022 with versions for PS4 and PS5.