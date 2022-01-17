Google TV plans fitness features and more for 2022

THE Google TV, which is currently present on more than 110 million devices, along with the Android TV, should gain fitness features and other improvements throughout 2022. The information was given by the platform’s director of product management, Rob Caruso, in an interview with protocol on Thursday (13).

According to a spokesman for the search giant, one of the main plans in relation to the operating system for smart TVs is to add tools for physical activities on the platform. He did not provide further details, but one of the possibilities is the integration with services and devices such as Google Fit and fitbit, for example.

Big tech also wants to add new service options video call to the system, taking advantage of the intense demand for programs of the type due to restrictions related to the pandemic. After launching Duo on the platform, the company can make the zoom.

The system is available on TVs from Sony and TCL.Source: Google/Disclosure

expand the amount of free live channels on google tv is another possibility raised by Caruso, catering to people who do not have a streaming subscription. It is worth remembering that this began to be done last December, in partnership with Pluto TV, in the United States, and now it should reach more countries.

Netflix and Connected Device Integration

Another point highlighted by him was in relation to the Netflix. The streaming giant is compatible with the platform, but does not make use of some advanced features available in the system for TVs, such as universal search, something that should change soon.

New functions to facilitate the control of connected devices in a smart home will also be launched on Google TV, according to a spokesman for the Mountain View company, an area still little explored in the system.

He did not set a deadline for the debut of the news, but commented that “maybe we don’t have to wait long” for them to be available on compatible devices.