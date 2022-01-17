Governor of Piauí says that Lira’s proposal to lower gasoline prices has no technical basis – 01/16/2022 – Panel

The governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), says that the proposal defended by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), does not solve the problem of the increase in fuel prices in the country.

Dias’ demonstration is a response to Lira’s post in which he charges governors and the Federal Senate for the rise in prices and claims that the Chamber did its part by approving the change in the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) collection.

Dias argues that the text approved in the Chamber, and stalled in the Senate, was made “without any dialogue or technical basis”. According to him, the model proposed by Lira does not solve the problem and, if approved, will still cause an imbalance between states and municipalities.

“It is enough to examine the size of Petrobras’ profit to know who is winning in this lack of understanding”, stated the governor.

On Twitter, Lira quoted Dias when saying that governors are targeting the elections by demanding a solution from Congress for the successive highs after resisting his proposal for a change via ICMS.

The federal government and governors exchange accusations about rising prices. The federal government blames the states for ICMS and the heads of state executives point to Petrobras’ adjustments as responsible.

The governors announced on Friday (14) the thawing of ICMS, which may result in a new increase. Petrobras, in turn, on January 11, readjusted the price of gasoline and diesel.