Greece starts fines people over 60 who are not vaccinated against Covid

About 300,000 Greeks over 60 years old will be forced to pay a fine of 50 euros for not having been vaccinated, since this Monday, the 17th, the deadline given by the government of Greece in November for this age group to be immunized against coronavirus.

The fine will be 50 euros for January, as the measure came into effect during the middle of the month. From February, however, people over 60 who are not vaccinated will have to pay a fine of 100 euros for each month they do not go to a vaccination post.

The fines will be imposed by the tax administration and the money will go into a special public health support account.

The measure was announced on November 30 by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis amid an escalation in the number of cases and increasing pressure on the healthcare system.

According to the conservative, the decision was made since most of those hospitalized for Covid-19 are unvaccinated people over 60 years old. When the measure was announced, 17% of Greeks over 60 were still without the immunizer, totaling about 520,000 people.

Currently, the number is at 10%, the equivalent of 300,000 Greeks.

At the end of December, amid a record 24-hour caseload, the Ministry of Health had already announced a series of restrictions, including an expansion of the remote way of working, and a reduction in the capacity of sporting events. Entertainment establishments also began closing their doors earlier, at midnight.

Now, in addition to the decision, a measure comes into force in February that makes the Greek health passport expire in seven months, unlike the nine indicated in the European health passport, if the citizen does not take a booster dose of the vaccine.

The rule, which until now was applied only to people over 60 years old, aims to reinforce the immunization of the entire population, as it applies to everyone over 18 years old.

The vaccination rate among Greeks remains below the European average, with 67% with the complete vaccination schedule and 40% with a booster dose.

Currently, about 95% of cases in the country are related to the omicron variant and, in all, the country has 1.6 million cases, including 21,984 deaths.