Greece starts fines people over 60 who are not vaccinated

THE Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced this measure on November 30, as a result of increased infections and hospital pressure, and the measure now comes into force. Around 300,000 Greeks over 60 will be forced to pay a €50 fine for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

As of February, the 50 euros will change to 100 for citizens over 60 years of age who remain unvaccinated.

The Greek prime minister explains the measure with the fact that the majority of Covid patients who need hospital treatment are unvaccinated people within this age group.

On 30 November, when the measure was announced, 17% of Greeks over 60 were still unvaccinated. At the time the figure represented approximately 520,000 people, but the number has since dropped to 10%, to 300,000.

According to EFE, the money collected from the fines will be allocated to a special account to support public health.

Recently, health professionals protested against the lack of personnel, against the financial problems of health and against the sanctions applied to professionals who do not vaccinate against Covid-19.

Also Read: Covid-19. Portugal is the 4th country in the EU and 6th in the world with the most daily cases