Greece starts passing a fine of 100 euros to people over 60 who are not vaccinated – Observer

About 300,000 Greeks over 60 may be forced to pay a fine for not being vaccinated, as the deadline set by the Greek government to immunize against Covid-19 ends this Monday.

In January, the fine to be applied will be 50 euros, as the measure came into force in the middle of the current month, but from February, people over 60 years of age who are not immunized against Covid-19 will be fined 100 euros for each month without the vaccine.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced this measure on November 30, when infections have escalated by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country and an increase in hospital pressure.

At the time, Mitsotakis justified that this imposition was due to the high number of unvaccinated people in this age group who appeared in hospitals and needed hospital treatment.

On November 30, when the measure was announced, 17% of Greeks over 60 had not yet been inoculated with vaccines anti-Covid-19, a percentage that represented about 520 thousand people.

Currently, close to 10%, about 300,000 Greeks in this age group have not yet been vaccinated.

The fines will be enforced by the independent authority responsible for public revenue and the money collected will go to a special public health support account.

On February 1st, the measure that determines that the Greek health certificate will expire after seven months – and not nine months like the European certificate – if the person does not receive the booster dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

This rule, which until now only applied to people over 60 years of age, aims to strengthen the immunization of the entire Hellenic population.

As such, this rule will begin to cover everyone over the age of 18.

Currently, about 95% of cases of Covid-19 disease in Greece are associated with the Ómicron variant and experts expect that by the end of the month the epidemiological situation will improve significantly.

The vaccination rate among Greeks remains below the European average, with 67% of the population having a complete vaccination schedule and around 40% having a booster dose.

Covid-19 has caused 5,519,380 deaths worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest report by the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.

A new variant, Ómicron, classified as worrying and very contagious by the World Health Organization (WHO), has been detected in Southern Africa and, since the South African health authorities gave the alert in November, has become dominant in several countries. , including in Portugal.