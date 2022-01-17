Hackers stole BRL 2.2 billion in cryptocurrencies in 2021

According to Chainalysis, cybercriminals from North Korea stole around $400 million worth of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Photo: Getty Images.

In 2021, North Korean hackers stole nearly $400 million worth of cryptocurrencies;

In 2020, only four country-associated hacks took place, up from seven in 2021;

Bitcoin (BTC) makes up less than ¼ of stolen funds, while most are in ether (ETH).

According to Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company, North Korean cybercriminals carried out seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms in 2021, yielding about US$400 million worth of crypto assets, equivalent to R$2.2 billion.

In 2020, only four hacks happened associated with the region, against the seven registered in 2021.

Read too:

Chainalysis claims that the value of attacks also increased by 40% from 2020 to 2021. Still, it is worth remembering the 303% growth in the price of bitcoin (BTC) during the period, while ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, rose 472%.

According to company data, bitcoin makes up less than ¼ of the stolen funds from crypto assets stolen by the Asian country. The majority of funds, 58%, are made up of ether.

Lazarus Group

The group of hackers at the disposal of the country is called the Lazarus Group and is led by the Reconnaissance General Bureau, South Korea’s intelligence agency at the disposal of the north.

The gang became popular after attacks against WannCry and Sony Pictures. Since 2018, cybercriminals have been stealing and laundering large amounts of virtual currency.

Because of the high number of laundered and unwashed funds in North Korea’s hands, Chainalysis defined the country as a “nation that supports cryptocurrency crimes on a massive scale.”

The information is from Decrypt.