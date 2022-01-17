Has arrived! Samsung releases Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S20 line in Brazil

One UI 4.0 aims to refine the user experience without causing sudden changes. Samsung apps have a new design and there is a new color theme inspired by Android 12. She was officially announced in October 2020.
With the latest OS update, Google has paid attention to one of the most overlooked features in recent times: widgets. Therefore, One UI 4.0 has a redesign of widgets and a new selection screen, along with several other features.
The update will be notified by a notification. Just click and follow the instructions. If you don’t receive it, you can run the process through the system settings, software update menu and select the “download and update” option.
It is available for Brazilian ZTO models, obtained at retail. Variants sold by operators such as Claro, TIM and Vivo should receive the update in the future. It started to be available on January 13th for the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. The next day, it was the turn of the Ultra version.
Last week, Samsung released One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 for Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 3 in Brazil.
Have you already updated your phone to Android 12 with One UI 4.0? How has your experience been?
(Updated January 17, 2022 at 10:26 am)