Has arrived! Samsung releases Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S20 line in Brazil

One UI 4.0 aims to refine the user experience without causing sudden changes. Samsung apps have a new design and there is a new color theme inspired by Android 12. She was officially announced in October 2020.

With the latest OS update, Google has paid attention to one of the most overlooked features in recent times: widgets. Therefore, One UI 4.0 has a redesign of widgets and a new selection screen, along with several other features.

The update will be notified by a notification. Just click and follow the instructions. If you don’t receive it, you can run the process through the system settings, software update menu and select the “download and update” option.