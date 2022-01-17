Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid in January, says journalist | spanish football

The celebration of the conquest of Spanish Supercup would not have been effusive for all Real Madrid players. Striker Eden Hazard is set to leave the club later this month. The information was first published by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who covers the Belgium national team for “RMC Sport”, and then passed on to the Spanish press.
According to the Belgian journalist, both his current sporting situation and the medical condition condition Hazard to seek a way out. He hasn’t been on the field not even a minute of the Spanish Super Cup, both in the semi-final against Barcelona and in the decision against Athletic Bilbao.
Also according to Sacha Tavolieri, the club’s medical department would also be discussing the possibility of a new operation. That would not be the will of President Florentino Pérez, who wants something else: more games for Hazard, in order to sell him.
This Monday, the Spanish press greatly echoed Eden Hazard’s reactions after winning the Spanish Super Cup, when he took the medal – he took it off his neck -, in the celebration on the podium and in the party with the fans present at the Rei Fahd stadium.
Considered the last “galactic” reinforcement, the Belgian striker has been at Real Madrid for two and a half seasons. He was signed after paying more than €100 million to Chelsea in 2019. But Hazard has suffered a lot of injuries since then and has played just 59 games for the Spanish team. In the current season, there were 16 matches, eight as a starter, with 724 minutes on the field in total.
