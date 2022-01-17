Health asks for caution after error in vaccination of children in Paraíba – Notícias

The Ministry of Health monitors the case of children who were vaccinated against Covid-19 with doses intended for adults. According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga, at least 48 children between 5 and 11 years old in the municipality of Lucena, in Paraíba, received incorrect immunization, even before the pediatric doses arrived in Brazil. The cardiologist defined the episode as a “vaccination error”. He was in the region, where he met with local managers and health authorities, and visited a mother whose child was improperly vaccinated.

“These doses were applied before the distribution of specific vaccines. It is what we consider vaccine errors”, said Queiroga, in an interview, this Monday (17). The minister stressed the need for municipalities to receive all the guidelines, considering that this is a duty of the state secretariats. “The Ministry of Health monitors all these cases. We have to take care that this type of error does not happen again.”

The folder closely monitors children who were improperly vaccinated, especially because they received a dose three times the recommended dose for their age group. At the administrative level, a process was initiated to determine the responsibility. The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) is also following the case.

This week, the Paraíba agency should hear the nursing assistant responsible for the applications to assess whether the action was done deliberately or if it was a mistake. Health authorities from the municipality and the state of Paraíba, in addition to the families responsible for children who were incorrectly vaccinated, will testify.

According to the Municipality of Lucena, the person responsible for the alleged error is away and would have applied the doses “improperly and without authorization”. “We clarify that the decision was taken individually by the person who made the application, being a punctual failure and that it did not come from the determination of the municipal administration”, said the prefecture, in a note.

Queiroga stressed that the purpose of the analyzes is not to seek mere punishment. “But of course it needs to be investigated so that things like this don’t happen again.” The minister called for caution in the application of infant doses. “These vaccines must be applied according to the recommendations of the ministry and the guidance of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which made a series of observations for vaccines to be applied to children in this age group.”

Anvisa established that the room in which vaccines against the new coronavirus will be administered in children is exclusive for the administration of this immunizing agent, not being used for the offer of other vaccines, even if pediatric. The professionals working in the campaign should also be directed exclusively for this purpose. The measures serve to avoid errors in the applications.

Another circumstance that aims to prevent dose confusion is the difference in color between the pediatric vaccine bottle and the adult one. Although both contain the same active ingredient, the infant dosage is one third of that applied to the rest of the population. That’s why children’s doses are packaged in orange bottles, while adults’ doses are in purple containers.

The Ministry of Health also states that “it is up to the local managers of SUS the correct storage, monitoring the validity of the bottles and the application of doses, following the guidelines of the ministry”.