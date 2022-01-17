Hibiscus tea: what is it and what are its health benefits? See now

THE hibiscus It is a medicinal plant very famous for being rich in antioxidant properties. Other positive points of it are its flavonoid assets, vitamin C and organic acids that guarantee several health benefits. In this day January 17, learn the benefits of preparing and consuming the hibiscus tea.

learn the benefits of preparing and consuming the hibiscus tea.

Health benefits of hibiscus tea

1. Good for the heart

Hibiscus lowers “bad” cholesterol and raises “good” cholesterol. Therefore, it is great for heart health and prevents cardiovascular diseases.

2. Lowers blood pressure

Consuming hibiscus tea regularly helps to control blood pressure. This is due to the relaxation of blood vessels. Therefore, it is a great ally to reduce the blood pressure.

3. Helps you lose weight

Compounds present in hibiscus favor weight loss and prevent obesity. Considering that its assets that promote loss of appetite, Consuming tea regularly helps to shed some pounds.

4. Promotes liver health

Hibiscus helps to inhibit the production of fatty acids in the liver, which helps in preventing fatty liver. Therefore, enzymes that act as antioxidants also reduce liver damage.

5. Prevents urinary infections

Consuming hibiscus regularly also helps protect against antibacterial diseases such as urinary tract infections. Hibiscus tea also has diuretic properties, helping to increase the amount of urine produced, thus eliminating toxins from the body.

How to prepare hibiscus tea?

To make hibiscus tea you will need to add 1 tablespoon of dehydrated hibiscus flowers to 400 ml of boiling water and leave for about 5 minutes in reserve. Then strain and drink the tea warm at least 3 times a day. To help with weight loss,It is recommended to consume 1 cup of hibiscus tea after meals.

So what did you think of the information about the hibiscus tea? This drink is a great ally for our health, so it is recommended to consume it moderately and that it is not a substitute for any treatment, being just an ally. We recommend a video on the subject. Look.

