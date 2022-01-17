Hogwarts Legacy ‘is in trouble’ and could arrive in 2023

Despite having made its mark on PS1 and other consoles in the early 2000s, the Harry Potter franchise has not appeared on consoles for a considerable time. The long-awaited return will come through Hogwarts Legacy, an RPG set in this universe. After the postponement to 2022, now journalist Colin Moriarty says that the title is in “problems” and may not arrive until 2023.

Speaking on his paid podcast, “Sacred Symbols” (via VGC), the show’s co-host brought the matter up. Moriarty, formerly of IGN, claims to have heard from various sources behind the scenes that the project faces some sort of complication.

I’m hearing behind the scenes that the game won’t release this year and is in some sort of problem.

He doesn’t offer much detail about the statement and doesn’t mention any names either. Does Hogwarts Legacy really have difficulties in production? Will it arrive later this year, as promised by Avalanche? We hope that these doubts will be resolved soon.

Remembering that the article information is rumor and should be treated as such. Until the moment, Warner did not comment on this alleged postponement.

Insider Says Hogwarts Legacy Coming in Q3 2022

On the other side of the coin, insider “AccNgt”, who correctly predicted the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse at The Game Awards 2021, said earlier this month that the RPG could arrive as early as Q3 2022. Learn more!