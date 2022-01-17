“Honestly, justice is absolutely useless”

Betis and Sevilla is always a hot classic, but what happened on Saturday was beyond any limit. The game had to be stopped in the 39th minute of the first half, when Betis had just tied the match at 1-1, because the crowd threw an object onto the field that hit Joan Jordán, a Sevilla player, in the head. The game resumed this Sunday and Betis won 2-1. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui was very dissatisfied with playing without the player who ended up being attacked and considered the situation unfair.

“Firstly, to congratulate Betis, secondly, that madness and the act of vandalism do not represent Betis fans. Thirdly, in this country we have very thin skin and here blaming the victim is common in all types of violence, gender-based and everything else,” he said.

“Juan Jordán arrived at the hospital with pressure at 16×13 and with trauma. That fellow professionals doubt him… It’s not possible. It’s similar to saying that the woman was wearing a miniskirt when she was raped,” the coach continued. “The victim is harmed because he couldn’t play today. Honestly, justice serves absolutely nothing.”

“We could not have played, we would have been right, but we didn’t. We played a balanced match, with many casualties and we faced with the best of attitudes. They took the chance they got, we didn’t. If we don’t take the field, we are eliminated and would be eliminated from the following Cups. That’s what happens”, explained Lopetegui.

“We are sad, we had expectations of continuing in the Cup, in terms of football it was a balanced match. Outside of football, regret yesterday’s violent act, despicable, regrettable, the assault on Joan Jordán. But it was the victim who could not be there”.

“We had opportunities to cause problems for them. There was no lack of precision on the last pass. They had the first chance with almost no chance at all and scored. Today is a sad day, we have to swallow the poison and digest, better think about the next match”.

As it is being played in a single game, the duel defined Betis in the quarterfinals and eliminated Sevilla. Lopetegui’s team will return to the field on the 19th, Wednesday, against Valencia, in La Liga. Sevilla are currently second in the table, five points behind leaders Real Madrid. Local rivals Betis are in third place, 10 points behind Sevilla.