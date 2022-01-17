Hong Kong is experiencing chaos in quarantine camps to contain umicron

Hours without electricity or cell phone signal. No food for an entire day. Dozens of people unable to leave for lack of documents.

These are some of the stories of chaos from a makeshift quarantine camp in Hong Kong As one of Asia’s wealthiest cities struggles to house and feed nearly 3,000 people who were forcibly isolated in a desperate attempt to stamp out the virus in Chinese territory that has 7.4 million people.

May Ng, 52, was still at Penny’s Bay’s main quarantine center on Thursday, though her detention order — seen by Bloomberg — mentions that she should have been released a day earlier. Camp staff told her that the Department of Health had not provided the necessary documents for her release.

“I feel like this is not the same Hong Kong where I grew up,” Ng said. “The government is so disorganized and there is no leadership. They just follow tasks. They don’t look at the larger context.”

About 60 people were detained a day or two after a quarantine order due to “human error” in data entry, Edwin Tsui, controller of the Center for Health Protection, said at a news conference on Friday. An additional 400 people have been assigned to issues related to the pandemic, Tsui added, and the government is trying to find more quarantine facilities.

The disorder has unleashed a wave of anger in residents and exposed a government unprepared to deal with the highly infectious variant omnipresent after it was reliant on tight border restrictions to manage the pandemic. Hong Kong still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the developed world, despite going months without having a locally transmitted case, prompting authorities to send people close to positive cases to quarantine camps for several weeks.

The crisis at Penny’s Bay, which is close to Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island, also represents a major barrier to lifting a ban on passenger flights from the US, UK and other major economies. Travelers from “high risk” countries must pass through Penny’s Bay to re-enter the city, which has seen a sharp drop in visitor numbers just a few years after having one of the busiest airports in Asia.

“If this is the only way to deal with the Covid zero strategy, we need to give it up and protect the economy and livelihoods of the community,” said District Councilor Paul Zimmerman. “The flight ban is an outrageous measure and must be lifted immediately. Hong Kong is a world city and an engine of international trade and finance.”

Hong Kong has maintained its policy of eliminating the virus in a bid to resume travel with mainland China without the need for quarantine. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city would need to go 14 days without a single local infection to achieve that goal, which Zimmerman described as a “dead end”.